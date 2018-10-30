Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,019.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

