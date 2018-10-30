Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Chairman Michael Dennis Casey Sells 25,000 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,468. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,145,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

