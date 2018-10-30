Carter’s (CRI) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRI. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.60.

CRI opened at $96.49 on Friday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Pulver purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $739,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,600.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 7,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

