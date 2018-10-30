Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Stake Lowered by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

