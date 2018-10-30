Capstar Financial (CSTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

CSTR opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,667 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,385.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,643.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,667 shares of company stock worth $726,446. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

