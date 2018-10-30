Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 13,605 Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Marcus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,185 shares of company stock worth $124,444,213. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Apple stock opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,063.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

