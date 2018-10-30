Cantex Mine Development (CD) Stock Price Down 29.3%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) traded down 29.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 149,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 16,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. The company's primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

