Canadian National Railway (CNI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Canadian National performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018, reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Both metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by higher freight revenues. Apart from the outperformance, the company initiated a new buyback program. Notably, this move is in line with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. In fact, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% earlier this year in another shareholder-friendly move. However, high operating expenses are worrisome. In the third quarter, operating ratio (defined as operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated mainly due to high labor and fuel costs apart from issues related to the Canadian dollar. The company's high debt levels also raise concerns. In a year’s time, shares of the company have underperformed its industry due to the headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.07.

NYSE:CNI opened at $82.08 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

