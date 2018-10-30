Camping World (CWH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on Camping World and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

CWH stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camping World by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

