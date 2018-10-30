Callaway Golf Co to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELY. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,402,000 after purchasing an additional 999,297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $473,214.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

