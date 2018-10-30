California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,584 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

PJC opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.