California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 26,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,013,982.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,350.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $67,532.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock worth $21,777,152 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.