California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $391.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

