Caleres (CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAL. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.90. Caleres has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $706.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, insider Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,900. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 16,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.