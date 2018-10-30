Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Calamos Global Total Return Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.