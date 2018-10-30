Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,998,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

