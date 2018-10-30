Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker purchased 1,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

