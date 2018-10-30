CAE (CAE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

CAE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 39,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,659. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

