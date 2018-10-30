Cabot Corp (CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $134.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 24,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cabot has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,509,000 after purchasing an additional 322,998 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,295 shares during the period. Cabot Wellington LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 82.2% in the third quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 283,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 141.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 286,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

