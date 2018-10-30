BWX Technologies (BWXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY18 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $72.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $269,062. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

