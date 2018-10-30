Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Given $30.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Business First Bancshares an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. FIG Partners began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.