Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $338,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,662.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis J. Leto sold 8,075 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $399,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,655. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

