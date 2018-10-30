Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,693 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 265.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 127.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 126.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,400 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,759.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

