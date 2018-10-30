Brokers Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $93.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,722,000 after acquiring an additional 463,382 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,971,000 after acquiring an additional 440,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,792,000 after acquiring an additional 368,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

