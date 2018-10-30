Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ORRF opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 342,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 301.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 327.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

