Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.66%.
Shares of ETH opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $814,841.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
