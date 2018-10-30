Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2018 Earnings (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research set a $94.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $89.80 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $131,298.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,116,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,589,161.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock valued at $789,646. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 973,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 573,517 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

