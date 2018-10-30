Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Matthew K. Harding acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.09 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.