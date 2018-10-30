Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.
In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Matthew K. Harding acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.12.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.09 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.
