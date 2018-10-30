Brokerages Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $39,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,612. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

