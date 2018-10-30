Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) PT at $9.17

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.52. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

