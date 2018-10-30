Brokerages Set Five9 Inc (FIVN) Price Target at $39.33

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $264,458.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $363,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,892. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 406,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Five9 by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 157,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 86,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Five9 has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

