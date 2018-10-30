Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) PT at $25.13

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

CVBF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

