Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Target Price at $43.42

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 68,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

