Brokerages Set $4.20 Target Price for Vical Incorporated (VICL)

Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vical an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICL shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Vical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Vical stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Vical has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Vical had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vical during the second quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vical by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vical by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

