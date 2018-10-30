Brokerages Set $30.00 Price Target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAP. BidaskClub cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,235.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $356,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

