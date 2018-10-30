Brokerages Expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $442.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $461.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $376.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:SMG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 12,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,613. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,652,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,107,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

