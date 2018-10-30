Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25).

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONCY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.