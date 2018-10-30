Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Duluth posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.56 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Duluth stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,614. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,830 shares of company stock worth $1,664,589 in the last ninety days. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after buying an additional 366,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

