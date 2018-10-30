Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

