Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.89-1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,821. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.