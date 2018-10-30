British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,761.18 ($62.21).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,480.50 ($45.48) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.76), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($90,084.87). Also, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

