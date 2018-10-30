Brink’s (BCO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.39% of Brink’s worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 213.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 94.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

