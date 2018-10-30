BriaCoin Hits Market Cap of $256,607.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $256,607.00 and $11,953.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

