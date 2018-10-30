Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,689,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,815,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,203,000 after buying an additional 152,883 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,279,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,745,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,358,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,953,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of ED opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

