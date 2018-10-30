Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 1,506,353 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,599,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,256,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,972,000 after buying an additional 438,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CAG opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

