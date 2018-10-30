BP (BP) Receives Top Pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 695 ($9.08) in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a top pick rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 631.90 ($8.26).

LON BP opened at GBX 545.10 ($7.12) on Monday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). Insiders acquired 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545 in the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

