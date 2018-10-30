Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Position Trimmed by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Bovie Medical were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,082,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 150,189 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Bovie Medical in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Bovie Medical stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Bovie Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Bovie Medical had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bovie Medical Profile

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

