Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $311,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $416,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,712. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

