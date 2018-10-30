Boston Properties (BXP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Boston Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.75 – $6.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 810,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,819. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.