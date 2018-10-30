BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Sells $666,166.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BWA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,477. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 522.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 293,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

