BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Sells $666,166.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BWA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,477. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Featured Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.